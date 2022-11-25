Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Step outside of Ryan Estis' North Loop condo in Minneapolis, and you're in the heart of it all. Being just a short walk to restaurants, retailers and entertainment venues is one of the many reasons he loves the location.

"There's just no other street, he said. "I take a right and I'm at my favorite restaurants. I take a left and I'm down at the Mississippi River walking to the Stone Arch Bridge. On a lovely day it's a walk to the Guthrie, a Twins game. There's access to all of these expansive experiences."

And yet, the Rock Island Lofts on N. 4th Avenue feel "off the beaten path, tucked in this little sanctuary with this beautiful view," he said.

After 18 years, Estis is putting his fifth-floor unit (of which he is the original owner) on the market. "I've been here a long time, and it's time," he said. "I'm moving to a bigger place — but I'm not leaving the neighborhood. I was very intentional about that."

The 2,000-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit offers ample space with its "oversized" elements, including an expansive walk-in closet and storage room with a washer and dryer.

The open floor plan means spaces flow well. A large center island, built-in wine refrigerator and Sonos surround-sound stereo system make it a great place for having company.

"For dining and entertaining it's wonderful," he said. "I've had a cocktail party here with 30, 40 people."

Estis worked with Dwelling interior design, based in the North Loop, to add custom finishes from backsplashes to lighting. He also hired a contractor to install a large custom fireplace.

"It has a soft, contemporary design," he said. "The color scheme is really warm, whereas some of the lofts have this industrial, cold concrete feel. This isn't that at all."

Another thing Estis has enjoyed about the condo is the outdoor space, featuring a terrace with panoramic views of the downtown skyline and Target Field.

"The view is A-plus," he said. "It has spectacular views with the sunrises and the sunset."

Listing agent Peter Prudden said the building itself comes with other amenities, including a workout room and community/party room. He added that listings for loft condos this spacious in the neighborhood are a rarity.

"It's very unique to find a place of this size in the heart of the North Loop. They don't come on the market on a regular basis," Prudden said.

Peter Prudden of Prudden Company has the $685,000 listing.