A head-on collision Tuesday night in Brooklyn Park has left one person dead and others injured.

First responders found one victim unresponsive when they arrived at the scene on the 6500 block of Zane Avenue N. just after 10:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park Police said.

Paramedics attempted to save the victim, but were unsuccessful, police said.

The name of the victim has not been released. Others injured in the crash were taken to hospitals.

A portion of Zane Avenue was shut down for several hours as the State Patrol assisted with the crash investigation.

In a different crash Tuesday morning, at least one person was killed in a Burnsville crash.

A driver making a turn from eastbound Hwy. 13 onto Chowen Avenue was struck by a westbound semitrailer truck about 8:30 a.m., the State Patrol said.

Two people were in the Honda Accord that was hit, but the patrol has not released their names or said who died.

The driver of the semi, a 31-year-old man from Savage, was not seriously hurt, the patrol said.

