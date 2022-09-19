A federal grand jury indictment alleges that a Coon Rapids man made violent threats against a U.S. senator.

Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, appeared Friday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis on charges of threatening to murder a United States official and interstate transmission of a threat.

Public court records do not identify the target of Daugherty's alleged threats other than to say the senator is not from Minnesota.

Daugherty remains in federal custody without bail in the Sherburne County jail. He's due back in court on Tuesday.

According to the indictment:

On June 11, Daugherty left two voicemail messages on the field office telephone of the senator.

In his first message, Daugherty said, "You and the Republican Party should be proud that you're pushing me to become a domestic terrorist. Have a nice [expletive] day. Can't wait to kill ya."

In the second message, he said, "I also just wanted to note, thank god the Republican Party is against gun control laws, because it would keep guns out of the hands of a person that was disabled and volatile like I am, but you guys are totally against that. So I may actually get to carry out my nefarious goals."

Field office staff retrieved and recorded the messages and reported them to U.S. Capitol Police.

On September 2, FBI agents with the spoke to Daugherty at his home. He told the agents he made the calls because the senator was "doing a bunch of stupid [expletive] with gun control," and that he wants politicians to "feel a little bit pressured."

Court records show that Daugherty was convicted in October 2018 of two felony counts for threatening on successive days in April to burn down a Pearl Vision store in Maple Grove and harm the employees. Daugherty was mad, according to the charges, over owing $80 for replacement eyeglasses.

Daugherty's criminal history also includes two convictions for theft and one each for aggravated robbery, burglary, property damage, credit card fraud and fifth-degree assault.