DULUTH — Ten Canadian National Railway train cars derailed in a non-residential area of northern Minnesota, including two carrying hazardous material — but there were no injuries or leaks.

Five of their cars flipped to their side, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, which was called to the scene about six miles north of Cook, Minn., after 8 p.m. Monday. Two of the cars were carrying liquified petroleum gas, but there were no signs of a spill the sheriff's department said.

There is no danger to the public, according to the railroad company. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

"We would like to apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to local residents," the company said in a statement. There is no timeline yet for when train movement will resume.