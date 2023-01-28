Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Ben Steeves scored three consecutive goals, all on power plays, between the middle of the second period and early in the third to lead host Minnesota Duluth to a 5-3 victory over No. 1 St. Cloud State on Friday night at AMSOIL Arena. His second goal with 13 seconds left in the second put the Bulldogs ahead 3-2.

Carter Loney and Kyle Bettens also scored for UMD (11-13-1, 6-9 NCHC).

Adam Ingram had two goals and an assist for the Huskies (18-7, 10-5).

North Dakota 4, Miami (Ohio) 1: Tyler Kleven had a goal and an assist and Drew DeRidder made 27 saves as the Fighting Hawks (11-11-4, 5-8-2) beat the host RedHawks (7-16-2, 2-12-1).

Big Ten

No. 7 Michigan 7, No. 8 Penn State 3: Adam Fantilli had two goals and two assists and Erik Portillo stopped 51 shots as the host Wolverines (15-9-1, 7-8) routed the Nittany Lions (18-8-1, 8-8-1). Xander Lamppa scored twice for Penn State, which played two goalies who combined for 20 stops.

Notre Dame 5, Wisconsin 3: Jesse Landsell's power-play goal at 17:32 of the first period put the host Irish (12-12-3, 7-8-2) ahead to stay at 3-2. Teammates Jack Adams in the second and Justin Janicke in the third had the next two goals. Daniel Laatsch and Mathieu De St. Phalle each had a goal and an assist for the Badgers (10-15, 3-12).

CCHA

Bemidji St. 3, Lake Superior 2: Alexander Lundman's goal with 16 seconds left in the game enabled the visiting Beavers (11-9-5, 9-5-3) to edge the Lakers, who led 2-0 after one period. Ross Armour had two power-play goals for Bemidji State.

No. 14 MSU Mankato 4, Ferris State 1: David Silye scored two goals, his 18th and 19th of the season, to lead the visiting Mavericks (17-9-1, 12-6-1).

Arizona State 4, St. Thomas 0: Ty Jackson's goal for the host Sun Devils (12-16) with 1:52 left in the second period was the first goal of the nonconference game. Aaron Trotter made 37 saves for the Tommies (7-16-2).

