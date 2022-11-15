Expecting to see a Big Ten contender only three games into Ben Johnson's second season while missing preseason all-leaguer Jamison Battle would be farfetched for even the most diehard Gophers basketball fan.

Still, the Williams Arena crowd scratched their heads at what they were watching early Monday against DePaul when the Gophers suffered through a seven-minute scoring drought with 12 straight misses.

The Barn even cheered during one possession to see if their support might spark the players to score. That didn't work, either. The Gophers shot an abysmal 27% from the field in the first half.

A much older, much more physically superior Big East squad overwhelmed its Big Ten foe from beginning to end, snapping the Gophers 16-game nonconference home win streak in a 69-53 loss to the Blue Demons on Monday at the Barn.

Johnson didn't know what it was like to lose at home previously to a non-Big Ten opponent. He started his coaching career 11-0 in those games, one victory short of the school's all-time record set by Ozzie Cowles in 1948-49.

The Gophers (2-1) not surprisingly weren't prepared for what they would face Monday when it came to the size and athleticism of a major conference opponent. Four freshmen were in the rotation, including Minnesota Mr. Basketball Braeden Carrington making his U debut coming off an ankle injury.

Battle, the team's leading scorer and rebounder last season, will make the Gophers more experienced, but he's out indefinitely after foot surgery. His scoring would've made a considerable difference Monday.

Dawson Garcia finished with 14 of his team-high 19 points in the second half, but the Gophers shot just 33% from the field in the game and gave up 20 offensive boards in their first loss.

Freshman Pharrel Payne scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half came on 5-for-5 shooting, but the rest of his teammates were 3-for-25 from the field, including 1-for-8 from three-point range.

The Blue Demons (3-0) had a starting lineup averaging 22.6 years old. They also have the oldest roster among any major conference program and fifth in Division I this year. They started four seniors who weren't fazed when their 19-point lead was cut in half.

Trailing 49-30 early in the second half, Garcia capped a 12-2 run with a three-pointer to cut the deficit under double figures for the first time since the shooting woes in the opening period.

Payne left the game with third foul, but fellow freshmen Joshua Ola-Joseph continued to battle on the glass with a putback to make it 57-49 with 6:13 to play.

The Gophers were nearly upset in the season opening 61-60 win against Western Michigan when they missed 14 free throws. And those issues resurfaced Monday going 13-for-23 at the line, including key misses down the stretch.

Garcia was called for his second offensive charge in the second half under four minutes to play with the Gophers trailing by nine points, but the Blue Demons pulled away how they started the game.

The dominance on the boards created separation once more. After DePaul's 18th and 19th offensive rebounds, Umoja Gibson and Javan Johnson scored five points to make it an 18-point margin with under three minutes left. Johnson finished with 19 points for the Blue Demons, who won the rebounding battle 36-26.

Johnson went from six seniors in the Gophers' rotation to four freshmen and two sophomores this season. It was old vs. young on the Barn's raised floor Monday – and experience had the significant advantage in their first non-league home loss since also falling to DePaul in 2019.