Cindy Morgan, an actress known for her roles in "Caddyshack" and "Tron," has died.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed her death, which they said was due to natural causes, but officials were not able to specify when she died. She was 69.

Raised in Chicago, Morgan first gained notice as a model who appeared in commercials for Irish Spring soap.

She made her feature film debut in the 1980 raunchy hit comedy "Caddyshack." Starring opposite Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield, she played Lacey Underall, the bombshell niece of a judge and country club founder played by Ted Knight. Directed by Harold Ramis, it was Morgan's first film.

"It was the longest and best party I've ever attended," she has said of the experience. In interviews, Morgan has also claimed that the film's producer Jon Peters tried to pressure her into posing for Playboy; she resisted.

In 1982, she appeared in the cult sci-fi film "Tron," which brought then-groundbreaking video game visuals to the big screen. Morgan played both a computer programmer named Lora and a digital counterpart named Yori.

She also had many guest roles on TV, including "Matlock," "Falcon Crest," "CHiPs" and "The Larry Sanders Show." Morgan also made regular appearances at fan conventions where fans would fawn over her and her two best-known roles.

"You'd see the guys coming over to talk to Lacey Underall, but then they'd become that 14-year-old boy — it's actually very sweet, charming," she said.

Information on survivors was not immediately available.