Chill out with Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's Winter Lights

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's Winter Lights display features a Winter Village on Scarecrow Hill, a field of sunflowers, a 16-foot Weeping Willow and a walk through a giant apple. The 1-mile, self-guided walking route runs on select dates through Dec. 31.