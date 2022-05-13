From a 100% house renovation to a modern cabin construction, the homes in this year's Home of the Month contest were unique and varied.

Twelve winning projects by AIA Minnesota (American Institute of Architects) members were chosen. Starting in June, we'll feature these homes in the Star Tribune.

Homeowners and architects will walk us through their projects, and there also will be plenty of photos to offer inspiration for when you're dreaming up a building or remodeling project of your own.

The stories will run in the Homes section on the first Sunday of every month and at startribune.com.

For a sneak peek at the next 12 projects, turn to H6.

1. MIDCENTURY PRIMARY

Design team: David O'Brien Wagner, Marta Snow, SALA Architects

A careful renovation of this 1963 Minneapolis home just off West River Parkway met the owners' modern needs while complementing the original architect's midcentury modern design. Light, form, color and texture came into play when creating this artful family home. Details such as a two-story ceramic installation by a local artist located next to a light-filled floor-to-ceiling window further speak to the careful curation of this midcentury home.

2. PARK NEST

Design team: Bryan Anderson, Marta Snow, Jessica Wilder; SALA Architects

This 1940s suburban rambler underwent a 100 % renovation while adding only 216 square feet for a screen porch and storage shed. This ambitious St. Louis Park remodel resulted in a home that has improved circulation, is energy-efficient and offers open sightlines between gathering spaces.

3. SLIP 'N SLIDE

Design team: Ben Awes, Nate Dodge, CityDeskStudio

This Edina split-level home needed additional daylight and more connection to the outdoors. The renovation included three box-style additions off the back in order to reimagine or extend key spaces: a screen porch, primary bedroom and en suite. And for a young family with two active girls, a simple stair would not suffice when going out the back door and into the yard. Instead, a slide is the perfect method of transport.

4. PIED-A-LAC

Design team: Bryan Anderson, Marta Snow, SALA Architects

When a family traded in their large suburban digs for a 1980s pied-a-terre overlooking Bde Maka Ska, they wanted to open up the sightlines, bring in more natural light and soften the industrial aesthetic. The SALA team accomplished not only that, but also reduced the carbon footprint whenever possible through reuse or recycle design choices.

5. LINDEN HILLS RENEWAL

Design team: Todd Hansen, Jim Kuipers, Paul Harms, Albertsson Hansen Architecture

The owners needed to remodel and add space to their 1901 southwest Minneapolis house, but they wanted to respect the home's historic charm. The existing footprint was reconfigured and an addition to the back provided much-needed space. Original details were preserved or reinterpreted while leaving in place the same facade that has graced the neighborhood for more than 100 years.

6. RED CEDAR LAKE HOME

Design team: Richard C. Lundin II, Mike Bader, Lundin Architects

A new modern Wisconsin cabin connects the homeowners to the surrounding natural landscape while creating distinct gathering and private spaces. The lakeside landscape offers several options for leisure, from the courtyard and walking trail to a hidden dock and volleyball court.

7. EYE-LAND AT WHITE OAKS SAVANNA

Design team: Christopher Strom, Eric Johnson, Elizabeth Akkerman, Christopher Strom Architects

Located on an open savanna in a new development near Stillwater, scale, color and proportion were used to maximize all four sides of the home for 360-degree views. Window placement and layout offer close- and long-range vistas, including the owners' suite, which has a view of a 200-year-old oak tree.

8. NORTH SHORE OVERLOOK

Design team: Todd Hansen, Ian McLellan, Abbie Seba, Sarah Hughes, Albertsson Hansen Architecture

In a design that's at one with nature, this new cabin with panoramic views of Lake Superior was carefully sited to the topography of the bedrock. At the same time, exposed steel and dark window sashes contrast with the cabin's wood tones to create a look that is both rustic and industrial modern.

9. RURAL RETREAT

Design team: Mark Larson, Laurel Johnston, Ryan Bicek, Rehkamp Larson Architects

Nestled into Wisconsin's Driftless Area, this rustic retreat uses durable and raw materials, from Corten steel to salvaged siding. Personal elements, from a road bike used as art to a side pantry for organic cooking, are thoughtfully incorporated into this new build.

10. STITCH IN TIME

Design team: Ben Awes, Chris Bach, CityDeskStudio

No room in this curvy 1989 Golden Valley home was a typical square- or rectangular-shape, except for the closed-off kitchen. The renovated kitchen was the common thread to stitch the mostly triangular adjacent rooms together. The updated and open kitchen can now accommodate this family of four that loves to cook.

11. PARKWAY UPDATE

Design team: Paul Neseth, Wynne Yelland, Mariah Major, Locus Architecture

Many homes in the historic Lake Harriet Farmstead neighborhood were originally small cabins relocated to the compact urban lots. When a young family needed room to grow, they hired a team to take on a "radical transformation," but one that fit the scale of the Minneapolis neighborhood. Design choices such as natural materials and single-story elements made a huge impact while maintaining the property's compact footprint.

12. BLUE NOTE

Design team: David O'Brien Wagner, SALA Architects

The architect and homeowner renovated his family of five's St. Paul home, once considered the "ugly duckling" in a row of charming bungalows. The multi-phase project converted spaces, opened the floor plan, expanded the second level and improved energy efficiency. A screened porch update expanded the family's living space and better connected them to their garden and outdoor living space.