A St. Catherine University student escaped after four days of her boyfriend holding her captive in her dorm room, where he raped, beat and "waterboarded" her in the bathtub, according to charges.

Keanu A. Labatte, 18, of Granite Falls, Minn., was charged Monday in Ramsey County District Court with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, domestic assault by strangulation and threats of violence in connection with captivity from Thursday evening until late Sunday morning, when she came up with a story that allowed her to flee.

During a hospital exam Sunday, medical personnel detected evidence of rape, the charges read. She said Labatte also punched and bit her, the charges added.

Labatte appeared in court Tuesday and remains jailed in lieu of $80,000 bail. He has another hearing scheduled for Oct. 9. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the charges:

The woman went to security for the women's Catholic University in St. Paul to report the abuse she endured from Labatte, who became enraged by texts, photos and social media content that he discovered upon his arrival Thursday. Security immediately alerted police.

She told police that Labatte squeezed his hands around her neck until she "felt lightheaded and saw stars" and raped her while calling her a sexually demeaning name.

On Saturday, he forced her into the bathtub and "engaged in waterboarding by covering her mouth with a wet washcloth," the charges said. He also brandished a knife and threatened to kill her.

The woman escaped after persuading Labatte to let her go to the cafeteria, but she went to police, who noticed black, blue and red marks on her neck. While revealing all that happened to her, Labatte was calling and texting her cellphone, which he gave back to her if she would take a photo of herself getting food. He texted at one point asking why the police were outside.

Police went to the woman's room, found Labatte still there and arrested him. He declined to answer their questions.

At the time of his arrest, Labatte was on probation stemming from him violating a restraining order in November out of Yellow Medicine County on behalf of a 17-year-old girl who had been his girlfriend.