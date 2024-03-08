A 20-year-old woman took her crying baby boy into her Bloomington hotel bathroom, drowned him and hid the still-missing body in a dumpster outside, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

Esperanza R. Harding, who has no permanent address, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of 7-month-old Mateo Harding on Feb. 28 at the Quality Inn in the 800 block of E. American Boulevard.

The body has yet to be found by police as of midafternoon Friday, according to Bloomington Deputy Police Chief Kimberly Clauson.

Harding remains jailed in lieu of $1.5 million bail ahead of a court hearing Friday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for her.

Her 18-year-old boyfriend, Edwin C. Trudeau, of Minnetonka, was charged with alleging aiding and abetting Harding after she allegedly killed the boy. He remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.

Harding and Trudeau were scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for either of them.

According to the charges:

Police were sent to Children's Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis on Wednesday regarding a missing child. Harding told them her baby son died of natural causes in the hospital, however there was no record of the child have been there.

Eventually, Harding admitted to Minneapolis police that she drowned her son in her hotel room bathtub, wrapped up the body, put it in a backpack and threw it in a dumpster.

She later told Bloomington police that Trudeau did not like her son and wanted her to put him up for adoption as a way to "prove that he was her top priority," the charges read. Harding went on to explain that she was mad that the boy was crying and making it difficult for her to enjoy her bath.

Harding texted Trudeau that "I'm about to do something bad, please answer me. He no going to be here much longer. ... If u took the time to fill a bath that I cant use he can use it, Im sorry." A text 2 minutes later to Trudeau said the boy was dead.

After drowning the boy, Harding continued telling police, she took a photo her son face-down in the full tub. Police recovered the photo from her phone.

Harding added that Trudeau came to the room and attempted in vain to resuscitate the boy. From there, she put the body in the hotel dumpster outside.