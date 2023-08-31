Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man shot and killed his wife in their home in far northern Minnesota, called 911 and waited to be arrested, according to a criminal complaint.

David A. Corneliusen, 63, was charged Tuesday in Roseau County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting Monday of Mary A. Corneliusen, 66, in their residence about 2 miles west of Warroad.

Corneliusen appeared in court Wednesday and remains jailed in lieu of $700,000 ahead of a second hearing on Oct. 9. A message was left Thursday with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

According to the complaint:

David Corneliusen called 911 shortly after 8 p.m. and said he shot his wife. He said her body was on the couch in their home in the 34900 block of 576th Avenue. A dispatcher directed him to wait on the back deck for a deputy to contact him.

A deputy arrived, located David Corneliusen on the deck and arrested him. The deputy saw Mary Corneliusen dead inside the home.

David Corneliusen was taken to the Warroad Police Department, where he admitted to an agent with the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that he shot his wife with a handgun "after they had a verbal argument," the complaint read.

The court document did not elaborate about the substance of the dispute.