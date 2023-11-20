Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man while they were alone at a nudist club in Anoka County, according to a criminal complaint.

Steven H. Wicklund, 59, of Pepin, Wis., was charged in District Court last week with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with allegations that he assaulted the girl in July while they were nude and alone in the clubhouse of the Oakwood Club west of Stacy, Minn.

Wicklund was charged by summons and is due in court on Jan. 12. Messages were left with him Monday seeking his response to the allegations. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

The 81-year-old Oakwood Club bills itself as Minnesota's oldest club for non-sexual clothing-optional activities. Like many other nudist clubs in the United States, Oakwood promotes itself as family friendly and welcomes visitors of all ages.

Messages were left with club president Darwin Beyer for his reaction to what allegedly happened on Oakwood property.

According to the complaint:

A woman contacted a sheriff's detective to report that she found texts on her daughter's cellphone from Wicklund saying he wanted the teen to send him explicit photos of her and her friends.

The mother said her daughter admitted touching Wicklund sexually while he groped and digitally penetrated her.

The girl told authorities that she was at the nudist club with her grandparents. Wicklund was described to her as "a family friend," the complaint read.

She said that Wicklund told her "it was fine and normal" that they were sexually touching each other, the complaint continued.

When she told him to stop, he grabbed her hand and put it on her genitals, the teen said.

A law enforcement examination of the girl's phone revealed messages from Wicklund that were sexual in nature and included requests of nude photos of her, the complaint said.