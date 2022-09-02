Call Stillwater's passing attack Max & His Minions.

His football team trailing by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of Thursday's season-opening game at Centennial High School, senior quarterback Max Shikenjanski rallied the Ponies for a 29-28 victory.

He threw four touchdown passes in the game, two to Thomas Jacobs and one each to Joseph Hoheisel and Tanner Schmidt.

"You're not going to face a better passing team in the state," Centennial coach Mike Diggins said. "Their quarterback is one of the best I've seen, and all their kids can catch."

Shikenjanski, committed to the Citadel for college basketball, showed his considerable skills behind center as well. His second touchdown pass to Jacobs cut the Centennial lead to 28-27.

Before the drive, Stillwater decided to follow a touchdown with a two-point conversion attempt for the lead. Shikenjanski took the ball around the right side for the go-ahead points.

The Shikenjanski-led comeback spoiled a great night from Centennial running back Maverick Harper. In the fourth quarter, a third-down stop by Stillwater's defense seemed assured. Then Harper got loose. Emerging from a scrum of players, Harper raced 72 yards for a touchdown. A two-point conversion run made it 28-14 with 6:51 to play. Diggins wasn't thrilled with the play.

"I told our bench, 'Uh oh, we scored too quick,'" Diggins said. "We were hoping to drive and take some time off the clock."

Shikenjanski led the Ponies right down the field. He hit Schmidt for a 29-yard touchdown, cutting the Ponies' deficit to 28-21.

Down the stretch, Stillwater coach Beau LaBore was hoping his offense would stop committing penalties for holding or offensive pass interference. The latter negated what would have been a 49-yard scoring pass to Hoheisel on what became the game-winning drive.

The Ponies shook off the miscue just like they did when facing a two-touchdown deficit.

"We had to get out of our own way," LaBore said. "But we made one more play instead of shooting ourselves in the foot."

Shikenjanski said: "It wasn't perfect at all. But we've got a bunch of fighters on our team. No one quits, and it showed tonight."