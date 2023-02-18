FORT MYERS, Fla. — He's the first player in Twins history to sign a contract worth $200 million. Then again, Carlos Correa is also the first player to wind up with a mind-boggling $150 million less of a guarantee than he originally agreed to.

Does the Twins shortstop ever contemplate the bank vault of riches left on the table, the 42.9 percent discount he eventually had to give the Twins when the Giants backed away from their $350 million offer?

Not even once, a relaxed and cheerful Correa contended upon arriving at Twins camp on Friday.

"Money is money, brother. If money is what makes you happy, then you've got to re-evaluate your life," said Correa, who admittedly will still bank, via his new record-setting Twins contract and the $70 million or so he's already earned, well over a quarter of a billion dollars during his career for being among the best ballplayers in the world. "You will never hear me bragging about being the richest man in the room. … I haven't even thought about losing [bigger contracts]. I want to be a great father, and I want to be a great player."

That's what the Twins want, too, and there is little doubt that the continued presence of their star shortstop makes them a far better team, too. Correa's still-surprising six-year commitment to Minnesota altered the level of optimism around the team, the attitude in the clubhouse, the AL Central race and, Rocco Baldelli presupposes, the eventual success of the roster.

"It changed a lot. That's the type of move that really kind of accentuates that arrow [heading] up," Baldelli said. "He's not just someone that does something well, someone that's just going to improve your team. He really raises every possible bar — [including] off-the-field things, elevating teammates. … It changes the entire team."

That last part began in 2022, but was always considered temporary because, well, Correa himself was considered temporary, a soon-to-be free agent who would inevitably wind up with the highest bidder. Now Correa's steps to assume a leadership role look foresighted, particularly with his fellow nine-figure-contract superstar.

Correa can pinpoint, in fact, the moment he felt Byron Buxton's willingness to accept him as an equal. The night before the Twins' first road game of the season, Correa organized a team dinner for his teammates at Mastro's Ocean Club, an elegant restaurant on Boston Harbor. He sat Buxton next to him at dinner, and ordered wine for the entire party.

"He's like, 'Oh, I don't drink wine.' And [I said], 'This wine is good! Do you trust me?' " Correa recalled. "He's like, 'Hell yeah, I trust you.' So I'm like, 'Have a little sip.' And in that moment right there, I [realized] I've got my brother's trust already. Trust is hard to earn. … And from there, you can build together, and we started building something."

Correa intends to be the construction foreman of that project, since he and Buxton are both signed through the 2028 seasons.

"It's going to be great. Byron and I, our relationship is so amazing. … On the off days, we go grab dinner with our wives, and now I have kids, too, so my kids are going to grow up" with his, Correa said. "I truly feel that we're going to be brothers for life, so I'm very excited to be next to him."

Correa's wife and 15-month-old son Kylo aren't next to him at the moment, though; with their second son — he'll be named Kenzo, the proud father said — due around March 10, his wife, Daniella, remained at their home in Houston.

Until he gets the call to hurry home for Kenzo's birth, Correa said his focus is on preparing to improve upon the team-best .834-OPS, 5.4-bWAR season he provided in his first season — and upon the team's disappointing 78-win finish. With great wealth comes great ambition, after all.

"Winning the division is the first thing that comes, but when we're talking about building a team that's going to win, it's all about winning championships. Winning the division is not going to be enough," Correa vowed. "We've got to set goals that are really high. That way, when you accomplish them, you'll be really satisfied. That's the plan here, man, we want to win. We want to win big."