A single-car crash in St. Louis County early Saturday killed two and sent one to the hospital. The crash happened on a curve near the 11500 block of Hwy. 8, about 45 miles west of Duluth near Floodwood, at 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said deputies received an automated 911 call from an iPhone. They found two 23-year-old passengers, who were pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old driver was trapped in the vehicle and airlifted to the hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Pending notification of relatives, the victims have yet to be identified. The crash is still under investigation, but speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors, the Sheriff's Office said.