1. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,800.

1 • Heavenly Gazebo (Quinonez) 16.20 4.80 2.60

3 • Coal Town Road (Wade) 2.40 2.10

2 • Lead Off (H. Hernandez) 2.10

Time: 1:05.32. Exacta: 1-3, $18.10. Trifecta: 1-3-2, $12.45.

2. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $22,000.

2 • Big Boy McCoy (Barandela) 29.60 14.60 6.40

4 • R Voo's Taboo (Quinonez) 6.00 3.40

3 • Wildcat Hagrid (H. Hernandez) 3.20

Time: 1:05.30. Scratched: Final Vision. Exacta: 2-4, $80.70. Trifecta: 2-4-3, $141.95. Consolation double: 1-5, $8.10. Daily Double: 1-2, $68.40.

3. 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,305.

5 • Brahms Is Who (L. Fuentes) 12.60 5.00 3.80

1 • Boozin at Bozos (Carter) 8.40 4.80

6 • Winning Mandate (R. Fuentes) 2.80

Time: 1:04.96. Exacta: 5-1, $77.20. Trifecta: 5-1-6, $155.15. Superfecta: 5-6-1-2, $39.70. Pick 3: 1-ALL-5, $23.85. Pick 3: 1-2-ALL, $23.85. Pick 3: All-2-5, $23.85. Daily Double: 2-5, $97.40.

4. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

2 • Pearle de Veene (Lindsay) 15.60 5.60 3.20

4 • Cha (H. Hernandez) 3.40 2.40

5 • Elsie's Kid (Wade) 2.40

Time: 1:06.06. Scratched: Hot August Storm. Exacta: 2-4, $26.30. Trifecta: 2-4-5, $39.30. Pick 3: 2-5-2, $1,157.30. Pick 4: 1-2-5-2, $8,983.80.

5. 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

6 • Sense of Flurry (L. Fuentes) 12.20 6.20 4.20

3 • Strabella (Valenzuela) 13.00 5.40

4 • Nordic Queen (R. Fuentes) 2.80

Time: 1:39.40. Exacta: 6-3, $129.90. Trifecta: 6-3-4, $301.45. Superfecta: 6-3-4-2, $139.10. Pick 3: 5-2-6, $261.40. Daily Double: 2-6, $31.40.

6. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,285.

5 • Hard Attack (R. Fuentes) 9.80 4.00 2.60

6 • Two by Two (H. Hernandez) 6.60 3.20

3 • A Rose for Raven (Lopez) 3.00

Time: 1:33.61. Exacta: 5-6, $35.00. Trifecta: 5-6-3, $76.35. Superfecta: 5-6-3-4, $63.91. Pick 3: 2-6-4, $232.10. Daily Double: 6-5, $18.50.

7. 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,285.

6 • Emerald Princess (Chirinos) 6.20 3.40 2.40

3 • Princess Livia (Quinonez) 4.00 2.60

4 • Cost a Fortune (Harr) 2.60

Time: 1:03.11. Scratched: Dixiefied. Exacta: 6-3, $9.10. Trifecta: 6-3-4, $12.85. Pick 3: 6-5-6, $110.85. Daily Double: 5-6, $22.10.

8. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,900.

4 • Lookin So Lucky (Lara) 7.20 3.00 2.40

6 • Dreaming Biz (L. Fuentes) 3.00 2.20

1 • Rollin Blackout (Harr) 2.60

Time: 1:29.08. Exacta: 4-6, $9.00. Trifecta: 4-6-1, $12.25. Superfecta: 4-6-1-3, $7.95. Pick 3: 5-6-4, $28.70. Daily Double: 6-4, $15.60.

9. 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

2 • Shi O'Shi (Valenzuela) 4.20 2.80 2.10

3 • Sweet Honor (Negron) 4.00 2.40

6 • Tailorbeswift (Conning) 2.10

Time: 1:18.12. Scratched: Diva de Kela. Exacta: 2-3, $6.50. Trifecta: 2-3-6, $4.55. Pick 3: 6-4-2/4, $12.75. Pick 4: 5-6-4-2/4, $71.05. Pick 5: 6-5-6-4-2/4, $708.15. Daily Double: 4-4, $3.30. Daily Double: 4-2, $8.50.

Total handle: $619,039. Live handle: $231,897.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 0-9 (.000). Totals: 56-171 (.327). Lock of the day: 9-18 (.500).