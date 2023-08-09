In the last dog days of summer, pups can finally be set loose at dog parks.

Cases of canine influenza have slowed dramatically in Minnesota since mid-July, prompting the state Board of Animal Health to announce this week that it's safe for dog owners to bring their pets to dog parks and other gatherings.

"I really credit the dog community of Minnesota for helping us get this outbreak under control," said Dr. Veronica Bartsch, senior veterinarian at the Board of Animal Health, a state agency. "Everyone coming together helped stop this."

Since the dog flu outbreak began in April, the Board of Animal Health had recommended that dog owners avoid dog parks and other settings where dogs congregate and the highly contagious respiratory virus could spread quickly.

But starting in July, the number of cases declined. Since mid-July, only one confirmed case of canine influenza has been reported in the state.

Bartsch said it's clear that Minnesota dog owners took the experts' advice seriously. Veterinarians helped spread the word about the virus and administer vaccinations, while doggy daycares and other pet businesses ramped up cleaning and health screenings to stop the spread of the virus.

"This was an unprecedented outbreak. We had never had a situation like this in Minnesota before," she said, adding that she was glad how quickly the state slowed the spread of the virus: "I think it's because people just followed the guidance really closely."

Canine influenza, which has similar symptoms as the flu in humans — including a cough and runny nose or eyes — was first detected in the United States in 2015. There was an outbreak of the flu among 13 dogs in Minnesota in 2017. This latest outbreak began after the Animal Humane Society transported a dog from Oklahoma that infected all of its nearly 200 dogs in April.

The Humane Society immediately shut down its three shelters in Golden Valley, Woodbury and Coon Rapids and paused all pet adoptions until May — its longest closure ever due to an animal-related outbreak.

Since then, 106 confirmed cases of canine influenza in 10 counties across Minnesota have been reported to the Board of Animal Health, along with 196 suspected cases at the Humane Society's shelters.

Other states, such as Texas, have had bigger outbreaks lasting year-round, Bartsch said. While it's likely there are many more infected dogs in Minnesota than have been reported to the state, the 302 suspected infections are still low, given that there's an estimated half-million dogs in the metro area alone.

Most dogs with canine flu have mild cases and recover quickly. The flu has a 5% to 10% mortality rate, but only 10 dog fatalities have been reported to the state, Bartsch said.

Bartsch still recommends that dog owners vaccinate their pets, especially if they're high-risk or often visiting dog parks, doggy daycares or similar settings. The vaccine, which costs about $40 to $85 per shot, can help reduce the severity of the illness. Dogs must receive an initial shot followed by a booster in three to four weeks.

On Wednesday, 40 dogs showed up for a Humane Society vaccine clinic in St. Paul, less than half the number at a vaccine clinic last month. Across the state, vet clinics have faced a shortage of the flu vaccine because there's only one vaccine supplier, Bartsch said.

While the slowdown in canine influenza cases is good news, it doesn't mean that the virus outbreak is over completely. Bartsch said dog owners should still avoid other symptomatic dogs. If your pet is sick, reach out to your veterinarian and isolate your pup for 30 days.

She said she's reluctant to say the flu crisis is over. "We never know what viruses are going to do," she said. "And we still have dogs moving in and out of the state from rescue groups, and owners taking dogs on summer travels, so there's always the risk."