Friday at Target Center, 5 minutes and 10 seconds into the second quarter, Iowa's Caitlin Clark dribbled, stepped back, shot, hit a two-point shot.

It was her first field goal of a game that was already decided.

That's how good the Hawkeyes were in a 95-62 victory over Penn State in a quarterfinal game of the Big Ten women's basketball tournament.

A sell-out crowd of 20,000 – the vast majority of them in Iowa colors – came to see their team win, and to see the highest-scoring player in NCAA Division 1 history score. A lot.

Well, Clark did score. She finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists.

But by the time she hit her first shot, after missing her first five, the game was pretty much already decided. When she hit her first three-pointer, with 8:39 left in the game — putting Iowa up 22 — the crowd, finally exploded. Clark played to the crowd, gesturing as if to say, "Finally!''

But Iowa was already safely into Saturday's semifinal game.

Iowa started the game 10-0 without Clark taking a shot. Thanks in large part to a 16-0 edge in free throw attempts, Iowa ended the first quarter with a 31-13 lead and Clark was 0-for-3, with all four of her points coming from the free throw line.

And, after Penn State showed some life, cutting the lead to nine on Ashley Owusu's three-point play with 4:14 left in the first half, Iowa promptly scored the next 11 points. At that point the Hawkeyes were up 20.

Clark, at that point, had six points. She had 10 at the half, 13 entering the fourth quarter.

The point: Iowa (27-4) is pretty good. And so is Clark, even when her shots (5-for-19) aren't falling.

The Hawkeyes were the more physical team, out-rebounding Penn State 49-37, getting 30 free throw attempts to the Nittany Lions' nine, turning 15 Lions turnovers into 30 points.

Five Iowa players were in double figures. Four hit three or more three pointers. Sydney Affolter had 18 points and nine rebounds. Gabbie Marshall scored 15, Taylor McCabe 12.

Lailani Kapinus, who did a very nice job guarding Clark, scored 19 for Penn State. Owusu had 18.