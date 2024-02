Burnsville first responders mourned

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A processional for officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, who were killed on Sunday in a shooting in Burnsville along with paramedic/firefighter Adam Finseth, was held between the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office and the funeral home in Jordan. A vigil for the fallen first responders was also held in the evening outside the Burnsville Police Station.