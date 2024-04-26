Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DAKAR, Senegal — Burkina Faso suspended the BBC and Voice of America radio stations for their coverage of a report by Human Rights Watch on a mass killing of civilians carried out by the country's armed forces.

Burkina Faso's communication spokesperson, Tonssira Myrian Corine Sanou, said late that Thursday that both radio stations would be suspended for two weeks, and warned other media networks to avoid reporting on the story.

According to the report published by Human Rights Watch on Thursday, the army killed some 223 civilians, including 56 children, in villages accused of cooperating with militants. The report was widely covered by the international media , including the Associated Press.

''VOA stands by its reporting about Burkina Faso and intends to continue to fully and fairly cover activities in the country,'' the network said in a news article reporting on its suspension.

The BBC did not respond to a request for comment.