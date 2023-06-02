A homicide victim from Brooklyn Park was taken to a hospital in Fridley with a gunshot wound and declared dead there, officials said.

Police in Fridley informed their counterparts in Brooklyn Park at about 1:55 a.m. Friday that friends of the victim said they had come to Unity Hospital from a home in the 9500 block of N. Thomas Avenue in Brooklyn Park.

Brooklyn Park police have taken over the investigation. They have yet to disclose the victim's name, age or gender. No arrests have been announced, and the circumstances behind the shooting have yet to be disclosed.

