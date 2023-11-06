Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A Brooklyn Park teenager has been arrested in the shooting deaths of two other teenage boys in Brooklyn Park on Halloween.

The teen, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested Sunday and is being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder. Brooklyn Park police expect the boy will be charged Tuesday and are withholding his name until then.

The shooting killed Diriye Abdi Muhumed and his cousin Chardid Hachi Farah. Both were 16.

Minneapolis police said in a search warrant affidavit that the boys were suspects in the death of Jaden Malik Anand Hollman, 21, in Minneapolis on Oct. 30.

Brooklyn Park police said in a news release that they think the boy arrested Sunday knew Muhumed and Farah.

Brooklyn Park police Inspector Elliot Faust asked residents of Brunswick Avenue between 73rd Avenue N. and Shingle Creek to check their front and back yards for firearms.