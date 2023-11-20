Broncos beat Vikings 21-20 on touchdown pass with about one minute left
The Broncos had kicked five field goals and trailed for most of the game until Russell Wilson's touchdown pass with 63 seconds left brought a halt to the Vikings' five-game winning streak.
The Vikings handed over easy points to the Broncos and brought their own momentum to a halt with the same poor execution and questionable decisions that were a big part of their 1-4 start to the season.
A direct snap to a tight end, followed by a pitch to the quarterback, led to a fumble on the third play of the game. And all that pressure on the quarterback should result in more sacks.
Alexander Mattison cleared the concussion protocol and ran for 81 yards against the Broncos. But he also lost a fumble in the third quarter.
The Broncos offense came to life late while the Vikings offense couldn't cash in the final minutes.