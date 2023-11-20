Joshua Dobbs (15) couldn’t lead a game-winning drive when the Vikings got the ball back in the final minute of Sunday’s 21-20 loss to Denver.

Broncos beat Vikings 21-20 on touchdown pass with about one minute left

November 20, 2023 - 12:45 AM

The Broncos had kicked five field goals and trailed for most of the game until Russell Wilson's touchdown pass with 63 seconds left brought a halt to the Vikings' five-game winning streak.

Vikings kept leaving the door ajar until the Broncos finally kicked it in to win

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) breaks up a pass intended for Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) in the fourth quarter.

November 19, 2023 - 11:51 PM

The Vikings handed over easy points to the Broncos and brought their own momentum to a halt with the same poor execution and questionable decisions that were a big part of their 1-4 start to the season.

Five extra points: 'Cute' plays aren't helping Vikings, more quarterback sacks would

Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) lost a fumble — after a direct snap to tight end T.J. Hockenson, then a pitch to Dobbs on the third play of the game — to the Broncos in Denver on Sunday.

November 20, 2023 - 12:22 AM

A direct snap to a tight end, followed by a pitch to the quarterback, led to a fumble on the third play of the game. And all that pressure on the quarterback should result in more sacks.

Vikings' Alexander Mattison returns with mixed results to lead running game against Broncos

Running back Alexander Mattison had an up-and-down game against the Broncos, notching 81 rushing yards as well as a key fumble.

November 20, 2023 - 12:06 AM

Alexander Mattison cleared the concussion protocol and ran for 81 yards against the Broncos. But he also lost a fumble in the third quarter.

Three keys to the Vikings' 21-20 loss to the Broncos

Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones corrals Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the fourth quarter Sunday night.

November 19, 2023 - 11:42 PM

The Broncos offense came to life late while the Vikings offense couldn't cash in the final minutes.

NFC North-leading Lions rally from 12-point deficit late to beat Bears 31-26 on Montgomery's TD run

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) reacts after scoring the game-winning touchdown against his former team.

November 19, 2023 - 8:52 PM

Jordan Love's late TD pass lifts Packers to 23-20 victory over Chargers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love acknowledges fans while leaving the field following his team’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

November 19, 2023 - 5:35 PM