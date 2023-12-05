Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes that barely more than a week ago, the Vikings and Wild were on much different trajectories. The Vikings had a seemingly easy game against the Bears last Monday to get to the bye week at 7-5, while the Wild were on a seven-game losing streak and fired their coach. Now? According to multiple projection sites, the Wild have a better chance of making the playoffs this year than the Vikings.

9:00: Star Tribune Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson joins Rand for a look at all the transfer portal comings, goings and ... stayings? The biggest addition is new quarterback Max Brosmer, but players saying they are staying is becoming a new thing, too.

28:00: The Twins are optimistic about Byron Buxton again.

