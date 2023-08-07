Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Washington County Sheriff's Office beefed up patrols Saturday and Sunday after a brawl involving more than 50 juveniles and young adults broke out Friday night at the Washington County Fair.

The fight began Friday night about 10:30 p.m. in the carnival area, said Laura Perkins, spokesperson for the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The county fair was held in Lake Elmo from Aug. 2 through 6.

Reports of how many people were involved varied from 40 to 100, she said, and they appeared to be known to each other. It was a fistfight, with no weapons involved.

Perkins said she had no information about what caused the fight.

Once deputies ended the fight at the fair, the brawl began again at the Holiday gas station across the street, Perkins said, until deputies broke things up again.

"That fight was able to be controlled and dispersed," Perkins said. "Everything was cleaned up before midnight."

Two teenagers were cited for misdemeanors — a 15-year-old-male was cited for misdemeanor assault and an 18-year-old male was cited for disorderly conduct. They were both Washington County residents.

Patrols were doubled at the fair on Saturday and Sunday, Perkins said, and there were no other known incidents.