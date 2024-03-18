Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A toddler died Monday after Moorhead, Minn., police went to an apartment concerning a medical emergency, officials said.

Police said their officers responded to a call about 1:10 a.m. at an apartment in the 1500 block of Belsly Boulevard.

An ambulance took the boy to Sanford hospital, where he died, police said.

Fire emergency dispatch said the boy was 3 years old and added that a female in the unit in the Stonecrest Apartments was reported to be screaming, "Breathe, baby boy, breathe!"

In a statement, police said that "there is no known threat to the public" although they classified the death as suspicious.

Police have not explained circumstances surrounding the boy's death, nor have they identified the child.











