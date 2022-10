Bodycam video shows police officer Ty Jindra confronting Ramone Brown in his car

Minneapolis police officer Ty Jindra searched the car of Ramone Brown on July, 5, 2019 at a gas station in South Minneapolis. A federal jury found that Jindra had violated Brown's civil rights along with other illegal stops and searches, leading to Jindra's conviction and imprisonment in a federal corrections facility in Pennsylvania.