Firefighters in Brooklyn Park found the body of a man shortly after extinguishing a blaze at an apartment complex on Thursday.

Fire Chief T. John Cunningham said firefighters were called to the complex on the 5800 block of 78th Avenue shortly after noon, and arrived to find smoke billowing from a first-level window. The fire quickly prompted officials to call on the West Metro and Osseo fire departments for help.

After entering the building to search for victims, firefighters found the man. The cause of the fire and the circumstances of the man's death are being investigated by the Brooklyn Park fire marshal, along with the state fire marshal, Brooklyn Park police, Hennepin County fire investigators, Hennepin County Crime Lab, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Further information will be provided at a later time, Cunningham said.