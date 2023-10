Video

Blinken vows U.S. support for Israel ahead of possible ground operation as strikes pound Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Israel on Thursday amid the country's intense fighting with Hamas. The U.S. has pledged unwavering support to Israel after Gaza's Hamas militants stormed through a border fence on Saturday and killed hundreds of Israelis.