Betsy Kelly of TPC Twin Cities shot a 2-under 70 Wednesday at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove to win the Minnesota Women's State Open for the second straight year. Her 138 total was seven shots better than anyone else.

Kathryn VanArragon of Bunker Hills Golf Club and Gophers golfer Emma Carpenter, who will be a senior this fall, tied for second with 145s.

New Prague golfer wins

Taylor Ledwein of New Prague Golf Club defeated Lauren Zaretsky of Thornhill, Ontario, 5 and 4 in the round of 64 in the U.S. Women's Amateur at Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash.

Ledwein had birdies on holes 6 and 8 and a par on 9 to take a five-shot lead.

Alotta Oh La La wins

Alotta Oh La La won the $105,100 Mystic Lake Northlands Futurity — the richest quarter horse race of the season at Canterbury Park. The 2-year-old filly was trained by Mallory Norton for owner Leon Glasser of Mandan, N.D., and ridden by Stormy Smith and paid $4.40.

Jesst for Speed won the $68,175 Quarter Horse Derby and paid $7.80. Relentless Courage was second in the 400-yard race.

Etc.

Gophers wide receiver Dylan Wright was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List. The award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Campbell. He transferred to Minnesota from Texas A&M before the 2021 season. The 6-3, 210-pound receiver caught 18 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns and a team-high average of 20.3 yards per catch.

Two of Gophers soccer team's matches at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium against Michigan (Sept. 29) and Iowa (Oct. 9) will be on the Big Ten Network. All other matches will be streamed on BTN Plus.

The Gophers men's golf team will play in five tournaments this fall, starting with the Gopher Invitational Sept. 11-12 at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Maple Plain.