Authorities on Monday released the identity of the man who was shot by law enforcement last week outside a small town near Little Falls, Minn., and the names of a state trooper and sheriff's deputy who fired their weapons.

Charles Bangs, 59, of Fergus Falls died of multiple gunshot wounds during the incident that unfolded just before 6 p.m. Thursday on 110th Avenue outside of Bowlus, Minn.

Michael G. Johnson, 51, also of Fergus Falls, was injured by gunfire during the incident, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified the officers who fired their guns as Megan Boser, a four-year veteran with the State Patrol, and Dale Haberer, who has been with the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office for 10 years and is a member of the West Central Drug Task Force.

Both have been placed on standard administrative leave.

The West Central Drug Task Force had been searching for Bangs as part of a narcotics investigation when a state trooper stopped a car Bangs was driving in Mille Lacs County Thursday afternoon. Three other men, including Johnson, were inside, DPS said.

A scuffle ensued when Johnson pushed a trooper before Bangs drove away and a pursuit ensued. A Mille Lacs County deputy also responded to the traffic stop and recovered a substance suspected to be methamphetamine which was thrown from the vehicle as it sped away.

A few hours later, law enforcement spotted Bangs with two passengers in his vehicle near Bowlus in Morrison County. Bangs fled, but law enforcement was able to stop his vehicle. At one point, Boser and Haberer fired, hitting Bangs and Johnson, DPS said.

Bangs died at the scene and Johnson was taken to a hospital. He has been released and is being held in Mille Lacs County, jail records show.

A third man in Bangs' vehicle is facing charges related to a previous incident, DPS said.

Boser was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting and footage captured portions of the incident, DPS said.

BCA officials also recovered a handgun at the scene, DPS said.

Investigators will complete their review before turning their findings over to the Morrison County Attorney's Office for possible charges.