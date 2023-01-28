Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A Winsted man who died Monday in a standoff after shooting two McLeod County Sheriff's deputies was being investigated for child pornography, authorities said Friday.

Daniel Mark Paul, 50, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his home, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said.

The two deputies were identified as Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz. Caturia has eight years of law enforcement experience; Malz has 24. Neither was seriously injured.

Deputies went to Paul's home in the 600 block of Pheasant Run at mid-day to serve a search warrant for child pornography possession. They entered the home, but Paul was in a bedroom and refused to open the door, the BCA said.

When Caturia forced open the door, the deputies were met by gunfire, the BCA said. Caturia tried to return fire, but his gun did not discharge.

The deputies left the home, and the standoff began, with officers from several other agencies arriving at the scene. About 6 p.m., police entered the home and found Paul dead.

Caturia and Malz were wearing protective gear and were not significantly injured. Both were treated at a hospital and released.

The BCA said it recovered two pistols and an assault rifle next to Paul's body, but the agency which did not say which gun investigators believe was fired.

Caturia and Malz were wearing body cameras, which recorded parts of the encounter. Agents were reviewing that footage, and the BCA said it supports Caturia's account that he tried to fire back but his did not discharge. The video will be made public once the case is closed.

The McLeod County Sheriff's Office asked the BCA to investigate the incident.