Authorities said Friday that a person whose body was found in a Brooklyn Park creek nearly seven weeks ago died from drowning while under the influence of cocaine and alcohol.

Anthony Michael Johnson, 35, of Brooklyn Park, was located dead in Shingle Creek near N. 74th Avenue and Unity Lane about 2:45 p.m. on March 20, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Friday.

Johnson died from "acute cocaine and alcohol intoxication, complicating freshwater drowning," a medical examiner's office statement read.