Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was shot to death over the weekend in what was Minneapolis' first homicide of the year.

Angelo R. Morehead, 23, of West St. Paul, was shot multiple times Saturday night, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. No arrests have been announced.

About 9:40 p.m., officers went to the 4200 block of S. 11th Avenue on a report of shots fired and a vehicle that had crashed into parked cars, a police statement said.

When they arrived, they found CPR was being performed on Morehead, who was down in the street. Officers took over before an ambulance transported him to HCMC, where he died, authorities said.

Minneapolis had 97 homicides in 2021, tying the all-time annual record set in 1995.