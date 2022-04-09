Authorities have identified the 19-year-old man who was fatally beaten in a downtown apartment more than a month ago.

Jaegger L. David, of Maplewood, died at HCMC on March 29 after being repeatedly kicked and stomped at an apartment in the 1300 block of S. Nicollet Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said late Friday.

Emmanuel T. Davis, 19, of Minneapolis, was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder during a robbery on March 6.

While the Medical Examiner's Office said the cause and manner of David's death are "pending investigation," the County Attorney's Office said in its criminal complaint that Davis killed David in an assault recorded on cellphone video and posted to social media.

David "suffered severe head trauma," the complaint read. "He later died due to his injuries."

The complaint noted that Davis has been convicted twice in juvenile court for aggravated robbery. He remained in custody Saturday for violating probation in those cases and is due back in court on May 4.

According to the complaint:

A relative of David's told police that she received a cellphone video showing David receiving numerous kicks to the head from someone standing over him.

The video, recorded by a female of unknown age, appeared to have been posted from David's phone to Facebook.

Police tracked down David at a hospital, where he was unresponsive and "had severe head trauma" that proved fatal, the complaint read.

The video Facebook posting led officers to Davis. He admitted to police that he hired his girlfriend to lure the victim to the apartment, intending to "stomp on [him] a little bit," according to the complaint.

He also admitted to stealing David's phone and sending videos and messages to people after the assault.