The Minnesota Aurora FC defeated Chicago City SC 3-1 at TCO Stadium in the USL W League to stay unbeaten in the first of three straight games between the two teams.

MaKenzie Langdok put the Aurora (3-0-1) ahead 1-0 in the 22nd minute with her second goal of the season. Teammate Addy Symonds, another defender who had an assist on Langdok's goal, scored in the next minute.

"As games have gone on, we've become really comfortable with each other," Symonds said. "I think that showed today with the variety and creativity we had up top."

Sangmin Cha's goal in the 64th minute made it 3-0 for the home team before Chicago City (1-2) ruined Sarah Fuller's shutout bid in the 68th minute.

"We definitely had a lot of good creative moments but can continue to be better late in the game," Aurora coach Nicole Lukic said. "We're always focused on ourselves first and continuing to grow from game to game."