A 39-year-old man was charged Friday with fatally punching a man whose body was found a week later in his St. Paul apartment.

Phillip C. Jones of St. Paul was charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of 51-year-old Carlos V. Rocha, whose body was found Dec. 27 in the 600 block of N. Snelling Avenue.

Jones remained in jail in lieu of $1 million bail after appearing in court Friday afternoon. Court records did not list an attorney for him.

Rocha called police to his apartment Dec. 20 to report he'd been punched by someone in the building. At the time, officers took a report and medics responded, but Rocha was not taken to a hospital.

Fire Department personnel checking on him a week later found his body. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office determined that he died of injuries from the assault.

Two neighbors told police that they heard Rocha arguing with a man who later was identified as Jones, the criminal complaint read. One of the neighbors said Rocha was upset about Jones leaving his bike in the hallway.

Police arrested Jones on Thursday. He denied hitting Rocha but admitted, "I have a temper from hell, I'm gonna be honest with you," the criminal complaint quoted him as saying.