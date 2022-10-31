Amber Alert in Apple Valley for 2-year-old has been canceled
October 30, 2022 - 10:51 PM
Apple Valley police have canceled an Amber Alert after a 2-year-old boy allegedly abducted by his noncustodial father was found safe Sunday night.
The boy's non-custodial father was taken in custody, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
