Police were working Wednesday night to apprehend a man in Anoka believed to be armed with a gun and holding a woman captive in his vehicle near a car wash.

A large police presence with multiple agencies had shown up to a car wash in the 600 block of East River Road by early evening Wednesday as they tried to resolve the incident.

The incident started around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, when the suspect allegedly robbed a Walmart on Ball Road Northeast in Blaine. The man was stopped for shoplifting, and when confronted by an employee, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the worker, according to a news release from the Blaine Police Department.

He was then identified Wednesday morning in Minneapolis. After he traveled to Anoka, police tried to arrest him in the parking lot of the car wash. The man's girlfriend was in the car with him, police said. The man allegedly rammed some police squads, but was trapped at the scene by the police vehicles, according to the release.

It then turned into a hostage situation with the suspect's girlfriend trapped in the vehicle.

There have been no injuries so far, the department said. Negotiation attempts for a "peaceful surrender" were ongoing as of 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Dispatch supervisor Geoff Olson advised residents in the area to shelter in place until the incident is resolved, and for drivers to "definitely avoid the area."