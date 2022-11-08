America votes in the midterms

Election day started early across the United States as voters turned out to decide numerous local, state and congressional races and issues on November 8, 2022.
By
Kevin Martin
November 08, 2022 - 7:56 AM
Kaitlin Farrell holds her daughter as she fills out her ballot at a polling site in the Brooklyn Museum, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Voters await the opening of a precinct at VFW Post 3500 in Richmond Heights, Mo. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
A taxidermied fox watches over voting at a polling site in Flat Rock Brook Nature Center in Englewood, N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Voters fill out their ballots before bringing them to counting machines at a polling site in the Brooklyn Museum as the doors open for the midterm election, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Jacob Lewis, 3, waits at a privacy booth as his grandfather, Robert Schroyer, fills out his ballot while voting at Sabillasville Elementary School, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Sabillasville, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
People stand in line to vote in the midterm election at the John F. Kennedy Library, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Moderator Andrew Williamson goes through final preparations to set up the Aspray Boat House as a polling site before the doors open to voters for the midterm election in Warwick, R.I., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)