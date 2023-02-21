Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 74-year-old woman was found dead after a house fire Monday night in Nordland Township in Aitkin County, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

She was identified as Jacquelyn Willprecht.

A 911 caller said the fire was on the north side of the home and was not sure if anybody was inside. The caller said he did not see any fresh tracks in the snow outside and that no one responded when he hollered into the residence.

Flames had engulfed the home by the time crews from the Sheriff's Office, the Aitkin Fire Department and North Ambulance arrived. A neighboring home was evacuated as a precaution.

Once the fire was extinguished, responders found the woman's remains inside the home.

The State Fire Marshal was investigating the cause of the blaze. The case is not believed to be criminal, the Sheriff's Office said.