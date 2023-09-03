A year at Hayes Elementary School

Throughout the school year, students ran in a color run, went caroling, played, learned and some graduated to fifth grade.

By Alex Kormann
September 03, 2023 - 5:00 AM

Savanah Watson poses for a photo during the first day of school Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Hayes Elementary School in Fridley, Minn.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Tabious Tanner, Anthony Tabor, Stefan Vranjes and Reese Hovde, left to right, throw colored powder on each other during the annual color run at Hayes Elementary School in Fridley. This annual tradition had to be put on hold for a few years due to the pandemic and students were elated to have it back.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Abdurahman Mohamed is covered in colored powder during the annual color run.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Aubrey Wagner sings a solo portion of a song while the Glee Club Choir performs Christmas carols during a field trip at Harbors Senior Living of Fridley Enhanced Assisted Living & Memory Care.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Emily Dahl, a second-grade teacher, works with her students on the addition of triple-digit numbers.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Amari McGraw-Williams, a second-grade student, practices his math by counting on his fingers during class.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Zoe Floriano Hernandez hides behind a cart of papers during a game in Emily Dahl’s second-grade class.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Kacey Erwin, a second-grade student, plays on the monkey bars during recess.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Adiya McKay hugs fellow second-grade student, Kacey Erwin, left to right, during lunch after hearing that one of their friends may be moving to California.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Hector Saavedra kisses his daughter, Johanna Jeffries, a graduating fourth-grade student, on the last day of school.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Annika Veum, a fourth-grade teacher, takes a photo with one of her graduating students, Johanna Jeffries, on the last day of school.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Graduating fourth-grade students high five younger students on the last day of school. Students and teachers line the halls and high five the graduating class while cheering them on.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Salwa Ibrahim, a graduating fourth-grade student, enjoys the playground on the last day of school.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

© 2023 Star Tribune

Subscribe • 99¢ for unlimited access