"Is SPRINGLOOFDA right for you? Do you silently suffer from a slushy rash, fear of potholes and windchill being mentioned out loud? Is your face mysteriously drawn to nearby windows? Side effects may include lower productivity at work and lower test scores at school." I'm not a doctor and I don't play one on TV, but pills don't work. The only remedy is to step outside — a bike ride or long walk or raking the lawn — when it's 60 degrees in early April in Minnesota. That'll cure ya.

We all get a free dose of SPRINGLOOFDA by Saturday, when the mercury should hit 60 degrees. We are heading into a milder, wetter pattern with a couple of (rain) storms possible next week.

In the meantime, models disagree about today's risk of slush. Some of NOAA's models print out accumulating slush for southern Minnesota. The ECMWF (European guidance) keeps this sloppy mess just south of the Twin Cities. Rain showers may mix with snowflakes Monday, but I can't get excited about amounts. I am excited about a rerun of spring. SPRINGLOOFDA optional.