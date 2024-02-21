A processional is held for fallen Burnsville police officers
A processional for officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, who were killed on Sunday in a shooting in Burnsville, along with a paramedic, was held between the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office and the funeral home in Jordan.
The Burnsville Police Honor Guard carried the casket of one of two fallen officers in front of family outside Ballad-Sunder Funeral and Cremation in Jordan.
AARON LAVINSKY, Star Tribune
John van Vliet and partner Catherine Smith, of Jordan were overcome with emotion outside Ballad-Sunder Funeral and Cremation. “These guys were just doing their job,” said van Vliet.
AARON LAVINSKY, Star Tribune
Burnsville Police Officer Pete Ekenberg stood at attention across from Ballad-Sunder Funeral and Cremation in Jordan, Minn.
AARON LAVINSKY, Star Tribune
Ruth and Paul Larsen, of Lakeville, held signs supporting law enforcement. “They don’t know if they’re coming home,” said Paul of police when they go to work everyday. “You gotta know they’re exceptional people.”
AARON LAVINSKY, Star Tribune
Taylor Jacobs, center, who was with Burnsville Police for 10 years, embraced members of the department’s honor guard. “They’re the best men in the world,” said Jacobs of his fellow officers. “It was an honor to work with all of them.”
AARON LAVINSKY, Star Tribune
Hearses carrying the remains of two fallen police officers were directed into the parking lot outside Ballad-Sunder Funeral and Cremation.
AARON LAVINSKY, Star Tribune
People watched the processional of two fallen officers.
AARON LAVINSKY, Star Tribune
Tears ran down the face of a woman, who didn’t wish to be identified, across from Ballad-Sunder Funeral and Cremation.
AARON LAVINSKY, Star Tribune
