A Look inside Minneapolis' New Underground Tunnel

Eric Fobbe, tunnel foreman, operates a Brokk to mine sandstone as Jaden Wisti, a tunnel laborer, removes the sandstone as they carve out a new storm water tunnel Thursday, July 28, 2022 underneath downtown Minneapolis.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Al-Sakan Bobo and Raymundo Ledesma, left to right, guides the cage holding Hayden Christensen as it transports him out of the tunnel.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
A tunnel laborer moves mined sandstone as they carve out a new storm water tunnel.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Lasers are used to properly guide mining machinery.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Al-Sakan Bobo speaks with a fellow laborer near the cage that transports laborers into and out of the tunnel.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Jaden Wisti, a tunnel laborer, moves mined sandstone as they carve out a new storm water tunnel.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
The cage is raised out of the tunnel construction site.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Lasers are used to properly guide mining machinery.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Exit signs are seen in the new storm water tunnel being built.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Al-Sakan Bobo speaks with Raymundo Ledesma, left to right, near the cage that transports laborers into and out of the tunnel.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Jaden Wisti, a tunnel laborer, moves mined sandstone as they carve out a new storm water tunnel.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
A tunnel laborer moves mined sandstone as they carve out a new storm water tunnel.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Al-Sakan Bobo speaks with Raymundo Ledesma, left to right, near the cage that transports laborers into and out of the tunnel.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
The current exit of the downtown storm water tunnel lets out near the construction site at the stone arch bridge.