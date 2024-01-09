Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. Artistry

Leeya Jackson holds an artist talk and reception for her exhibition "Loud Joy." Her works explore themes related to neurodivergence, blackness and varied emotions in a variety of media, including painting, printmaking and more. (6-8 p.m. Thu., exhibit through Feb. 25, Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, artistrymn.org)

2. Brave the Brrr

New Brighton laughs in Jack Frost's face and embraces cold temps during this monthlong festival. Activities include a snow sculpture contest, kids 'adventure race, weekend market and gnome search. (Activities through Jan. 31, see website for details. Brightwood Hills, 1975 Silver Lake Road NW., New Brighton, newbrightonmn.gov)

3. Catgo

Calling all bingo lovers who also love cats for an evening that puts a purr-fect spin on the old-fashioned game. Participants have a chance to win a gift card and other prizes. (5:45 p.m. Wed., Cafe Meow, 3524 Winnetka Av. N., New Hope, thecafemeow.com)

4. Family Storytime

Learning Tree Yoga is the featured guest at a special storytime. In addition to listening to a good book, children ages 2-5 can stretch for a bit of exercise. (10:30-11:15 a.m. Thu., New Brighton Library, 400 10th St. NW. rclreads.bibliocommons.com)

5. TriLingua Cinema

"The Motorcycle Diaries," the Che Guevara biopic by Walter Salles, will be screened. The film follows biochemist Alberto Granado and Guevara as they set out on a road trip through South America. (7 p.m. Fri., East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul, trilinguacinema.com)

6. Amy Pease

The author will discuss her thriller "Northwoods." In the book, former soldier Eli North struggles in all aspects of life and seeks redemption as he works to solve the murder of a teenage boy. (3 p.m. Sat., Once Upon a Crime Books, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls., onceuponacrimebooks.indielite.org)

7. Schooner Tavern

One of Minnesota's leading rockabilly bands, Jack Knife & the Sharps, takes the stage. (8 p.m. Sat., 2901 27th Av. S., Mpls., schoonertavern.com)

8. Minnesota Water Garden Society

The ground may be nearly frozen, but discussions about gardening can still be a thing. Each monthly meeting features a special topic for those new or not so new to water gardening. (2-4 p.m. Sun., Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., bachmans.com)

9. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Concert

"The March Continues" is the theme for the annual concert hosted and curated by G. Phillip Shoultz III. Featured performances include Melanie DeMore, Mikalia Bradberry and VocalEssence Singers of This Age. The concert also will be livestreamed. (3 p.m. Sun., Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 S. 4th St., Mpls., diversity.umn.edu/MLKTribute)

Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.