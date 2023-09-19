Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. Makers Night

A monthly opportunity for the craft community to work on projects in different surroundings. Museum admission is waived after 3 p.m. to get inspiration and view the current exhibit, "Leaving Your Mark: Stories in Wood." (6-8 p.m. Thu., American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls., asimn.org)

2. Game Night

Channel your inner real estate tycoon with a game of Monopoly or spell lengthy words for points in Scrabble. Guests also can sign up to play Mario Kart on an LED wall. (7-11 p.m. Wednesdays, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., roxyscabaret.com)

3. Art Wander

Paintings, prints and sculpture aren't limited to urban areas. This art tour on the edge of the big woods entices art lovers to view works from artists in Carver County. (1-6 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. See website for locations. artwander.com)

4. Plymouth on Parade

All the best that the western suburb has to offer will be on display. The event even has its own hashtag (#plymouthonparade). Take social media-worthy pics of the fam watching the parade, participating in activities or taking bites from food truck options. (9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sat., parade route along Plymouth Boulevard and 34th Avenue, plymouthmn.gov)

5. Columbia Heights Pride

Pride Month may be over, but the celebration continues. Family-friendly activities include storytelling, vendor booths, pet paw-rade and food trucks. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Kordiak Park, 1845 49th Av. NE., Columbia Heights, heightsnext.org)

6. LoLa Art Crawl

The Longfellow neighborhood's annual self-guided tour of artist studios and galleries features of a variety of media from drawing and painting to book arts and jewelry. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., various locations, see website for details, lolaart.org)

7. Fall Raptor Release

Birds of prey take flight as the University of Minnesota's Raptor Center releases rehabilitated creatures. Visit educational booths to learn about environmental organizations, take a hay wagon tour and see other raptors on display. (11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., Carpenter Nature Center, 12805 St. Croix Trail S., Hastings, carpenternaturecenter.org)

8. Rockpoint Church Corn Maze

Non-scary fun for the whole gang. After winding your way through the maze, go for a ride on a pedal car or wagon and shoot the corn cannon. (11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 7, 5825 Kelven Av. N., Lake Elmo, rockpoint.church)

9. Midwest Kpop Festival

Fans of the energetic music genre are in for a day of performances, Korean pop culture and meet-ups with fellow fans. Those who can dance can participate in a K-pop dance cover contest. (1-4 p.m. Sun., Rotunda, Bloomington, mallofamerica.com)

