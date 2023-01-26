A 6-year-old boy being dropped off after school Wednesday was run over by a school bus in Brooklyn Park, police said.

The bus had dropped off the boy after 3 p.m. in the parking lot at Edinburgh Golf Course to walk to his home nearby, police said in a statement. The bus had left the scene but was found by police and the driver interviewed. The driver was unaware that the child had been hit, police said.

The boy was treated and taken by an ambulance to a hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, the police statement said.

Other children were on the bus at the time, according to police. The bus was being operated by Student Safe LLC. Brooklyn Park police and the State Patrol continue to investigate.