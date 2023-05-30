The Twin Cities' abundant outdoor art fairs offer fresh options for everyone. From East St. Paul to bustling Loring Park near downtown Minneapolis, there is a world of affordable art out there.

Art in the Hollow

The summer art festival season kicks off with Art in the Hollow on St. Paul's East side. Established in 2010, the multidisciplinary arts festival is held in historic Swede Hollow Park, the site of the live theatrical event Swede Hollow Ghost Sonata in 2019. This year's theme is "Where Summer Starts on the East Side," and the event features 135 artists selling everything from ceramics to jewelry. From noon-4 p.m., artists are invited to paint their hearts out plein air style (supplies not provided). There will be a music stage at one corner and food trucks along Payne Avenue. Saint Paul Brewing's patio also will be open for pizza and drinks. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Swede Hollow Park, parking at Saint Paul Brewing, 688 Minnehaha Av. E., St. Paul. Free. artinthehollow.org)

Eagan Art Festival

At the 29th annual Eagan Art Festival, find 80 artists, five entertainers and a lot of food ranging from corn dogs to bubble tea. Tricia & the Toonies, a kid-friendly musical comedy show with puppets, will be this year's featured children's entertainment show. Stop by the city of Eagan's art experience tent where visitors can experiment with different art forms. Never thrown any clay? Want to paint? At the Eagan Art Festival, you can try things out. (9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m June 25, Eagan Central Park, 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan. Free. eaganartfestival.org)

Wayzata Art Experience

About 150 art booths will line Lake Street in downtown Wayzata, an increase from 100 last year. Need to take a break from land? Catch two boat-oriented events on June 24. There will be free sailboat rides on Lake Minnetonka 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 24-25, courtesy of Wayzata Sailing. From 9:15-10 p.m. on June 24, visitors can watch more than 30 boats float around the lake in the Lighted Boat Parade, an event organized by the Wayzata Yacht Club. While people shop for artwork, there will be live music playing throughout the day on Lake Street. Sample pizza, superfood-filled bowls, BBQ, tacos and Italian ice from more than 10 food trucks. For the first time, two music acts will play on the Wayzata Beach: Steve Aoki on June 23 and Gryffin on June 24. This year's featured artist is Petals for Purpose, which creates wearable floral outfits. (5-10 p.m., June 23; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 24-25. Various locations around Wayzata. Free. Check artexperience.wayzatachamber.com for information)

Loring Park Art Festival

For more than 20 years, artists have set up shop around picturesque Loring Pond near downtown Minneapolis. This summer browse the artworks of 140 visual artists. There will be six featured artists from around the country, such as Tennessee-based Marisa Ray who reimagines "American Gothic" with foxes instead of people. Tons of food vendors will be on hand with everything from kabobs and tacos to kettle corn and macaroons. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 30, 1382 Willow St., Mpls. Free. loringparkartfestival.com)

Uptown Art Fair

The Twin Cities' biggest outdoor art fair is back in the heart of Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood. Some 340 artists, food vendors and other activities will be part of the 58th year of this juried art festival. (1-7 p.m. Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 6. Free. uptownminneapolis.com)

Powderhorn Art Fair

Now in its 32nd year, this south Minneapolis art fair brings together more than 150 artists, interactive art installations and tons of food in Powderhorn Park. Expect to find artists working across 20 different mediums and from all corners of the country. Claire Weyrauch's playful drawings reinterpret Minnesota themes. Justin Williams makes colorful hand drums and didgeridoos. Carol Danielson's stoneware clay works vary from functional vases to decorative sculptures. Roam the fair while snacking on tamales, steak sandwiches or ice cream. This year's featured artist is Shea Maze, who won last year's best in community showcase award. (10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug 5-6, 3400 15th Av. S., Mpls. Free. powderhornartfair.com)